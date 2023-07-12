Manchester United clear the air about Fred's absence from the starting lineup against Leeds United despite being a part of the squad.

Fred's omission from the lineup explained

United cite workload management as the cause

The Brazilian is in his final year of contract

WHAT HAPPENED? United's 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder was missing from Erik ten Hag's first lineup of the pre-season against Leeds United.

WHY WAS FRED EXCLUDED? The Red Devils pointed towards managing the Brazilian's workload following his absence from the lineup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Fred's omission is purely a precaution and because he is managing his workload after returning for training at Carrington last week," said United in an official statement.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian, who has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, is subject to interest from Fulham and has changed agents this summer. The Red Devils are looking to trim their squad after bringing in Mason Mount in the midfield.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED: Ten Hag's side will face Lyon in their next pre-season friendly.