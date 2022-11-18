Explained: Why Argentina and Uruguay are bringing 2,000 pounds of meat to Qatar

Argentina and Uruguay have made headlines for each taking some 2,000 pounds of meat with them to the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina and Uruguay bring taste of home

South American meat heading to Qatar

Scaloni stresses its cultural importance

WHAT HAPPENED? With the Qatar World Cup firmly on the horizon, all 32 nations are preparing accordingly to put together their strongest tournament possible. But while all the focus is on who makes the cut and who excels, Argentina and Uruguay are focused on keeping their players happy - by bringing with them a combined 2,000 pounds of meat from their homelands.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of the rather unorthodox revelation, Uruguayan FA president Ignacio Alonso said: "The national team is being accompanied by the best nourishment. The AUF is a historic ambassador of our country and will take with it another ambassador, which is Uruguayan meat, the best meat in the world."

Conrado Ferber, president of Uruguay's National Institute of Meat (INAC) added: "We want to convey the quality of the product, natural and sustainable, and the World Cup is the optimal time to do so."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Being across the world, the South American nations come from land where they are famed for their incredible quality meat. They are also two of the largest consumers of meat in the world.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni stressed the importance of the deal: "My favourite food is the asado, but it's more than that. It's part of our culture, of the Argentine idiosyncrasy. It's during that time that we get to talk, to laugh, relax and connect...It's not necessarily about the meat, although we love it. It's to be part of a group and the connection that it generates."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA & URUGUAY? Hopefully, not too much Asado just yet. Argentina get underway against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Uruguay don't kick off their tournament until two days later on the Thursday.