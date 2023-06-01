Explained: Why Lionel Messi is in a rush to make a decision on his future - despite him leaving PSG at the end of the month

Lionel Messi reportedly wants to decide his future as soon as possible after his exit from Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed on Thursday.

Messi to leave PSG in June

Saudi Arabia offers comes with June 15 deadline

Barcelona yet to submit a formal bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine's days in Paris are numbered as Messi decided not to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit when it ends on June 30. He already has a massive offer of €500 million (£435m/$541m) from Saudi Arabia and a return to Barcelona has also been speculated on for some time. According to Gerard Romero, this Saudi offer comes with a June 15 expiry date, which is why Messi is eager to make a quick decision about his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have often repeated their willingness to bring back Messi to Camp Nou but find themselves in a complex financial situation which has prevented them from tabling a final offer to him. The Catalan club saw their initial financial restructuring plans rejected by La Liga which has further frustrated President Joan Laporta and Co. However, it has been reported they have submitted a revised plan and hope that the league authorities would be satisfied with the amendments.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Messi entourage have also checked with La Liga to learn the latest developments and the feasibility of accepting the Argentine's return. Barcelona have been in constant contac with Messi and have requested him to hold onto Monday before taking a final call - although some reports suggest this may be too late due to no actual offer being sent through.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be in action for the final time in PSG colours on Saturday in a Ligue 1 fixture against Clermont Foot.