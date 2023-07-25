Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed how Lionel Messi’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia has left him without a club.

Argentine icon had offer from Middle East

Nigerian striker released by Al-Hilal

World Cup winner headed to America instead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international, who spent 12 months on loan at Old Trafford between January 2020 and the turn of the year in 2021, was recently released by Al-Hilal. That decision was taken because the Middle Eastern outfit believed that they had a deal in place for seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. He never arrived, with the Argentine icon opting to head for Inter Miami in MLS instead. Ighalo now finds himself as a free agent and wondering what his next career move will be at 34 years of age.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ighalo has told OmaSportsTV: “I’m shocked Messi didn’t go to Saudi Arabia because it was part of why my contract was not being extended. I thought it was a done deal. The money they were offering him in Saudi was crazy. He was going to earn twice what [Cristiano] Ronaldo was earning. I was shocked he didn’t go there. He chose Miami.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was offered a lucrative contract by Al-Hilal – in a deal that would have seen him reunited with eternal rival Ronaldo, who is now on the books of Al-Nassr – but he has decided to chase the American dream instead and Al-Hilal have turned their attention towards a world-record €300 million (£258m/$332m) transfer for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ighalo should not have too much trouble finding another club as he hit 42 goals through 58 appearances for Al-Hilal, having previously registered 22 efforts in 32 outings for Al Shabab during a prolific stint in Saudi Arabia.