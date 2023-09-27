Explained: Why Chelsea still won't have a shirt sponsor against Brighton in the Carabao Cup despite striking deal with sports data company Infinite Athlete

Chelsea will not have a front-of-shirt sponsor for Wednesday night's game against Brighton despite striking a deal with Infinite Athlete.

Chelsea been without sponsor

£40m deal struck with Infinite Athlete

No front-of-shirt sponsor for Brighton tie

WHAT HAPPENED? The sports data company were given the green light by the Premier League to become the Blues' new front of shirt sponsor for this season on Tuesday.

WHY WON'T IT BE IN PLACE? Despite the agreement, which is believed to be in the region of £40 million ($48.6m), being struck, The Telegraph states the deal did not go through in time to appear on the club's shirts for their third round Carabao Cup tie at home to Brighton. However, the report adds it could be in place for Monday's Premier League match against Fulham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The west London outfit have been without such a sponsor for the first six games of the Premier League season and finally ends its lengthy search for a front-of-shirt suitor. An agreement was struck with Paramount+ but that didn't meet Premier League broadcasting regulations and an online casino deal collapsed after a fan backlash.

WHAT'S NEXT? Chelsea take on Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend.