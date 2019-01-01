Everton sign midfielder Gbamin from Mainz for £25m

The Ivory Coast midfielder is seen as a Idrissa Gueye's replacement at Goodison Park, following Gueye's transfer to PSG

have signed midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from for £25million ($30.4m)

The Toffees have tied the 23-year-old defensive midfielder down to a five-year contract that expires at the end of June 2024.

international Gbamin is seen as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye who moved to earlier this week for £30million ($36.5m).

“It’s a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it’s on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me,” Gbamin told Everton's official website .

“I’m excited because is a great club here in with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment - I wanted to come here."

Gbamin, who played for Lens for three seasons before spending the equal amount of time at Mainz, hopes that his style of play will excite his new supporters.

“I like to go in the duels," he said.

"I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition.

"All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.”

Although neither Everton or Mainz have declared the fee, it is reported that the deal could rise to £27.5m ($33.5m).

Goodison Park boss Marco Silva was keen to strengthen his midfield ahead of the Premier League season, with Gueye's move to the French champions likely to be a big miss.

It is hoped that Gbamin can fill that void and Silva is excited by his latest recruit.

He said: "Jean-Philippe is a player who has developed really well during the last three seasons and achieved a very good level of performance playing in a high level competition like the .

“He is ready for this challenge - to come and help us to keep getting better.

"He is full of ambition to play for Everton, fits with our model and he will give us different solutions in our midfield.."

Gbamin is Everton's fourth signing of the summer, having also landed Andre Gomes on a permanent deal from and Fabian Delph from .

Jonas Lossl has also arrived from and will be a backup for Jordan Pickford in goal.

The Merseyside club are also poised to announce the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus.

Aged just 19, the exciting attacker is regarded as one of the most-talented teenagers in the game and it will be seen as a major coup when the imminent transfer is completed.

Everton begin their new season away at on August 10. The first chance most of the fans will get to see Gbamin is at home against a week later.