Everton announce signing of £10m Delph from Man City

The England international has joined the Merseysiders on three-year deal

have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Delph, for a fee believed to be around £8.5 million ($11m) which could rise to £10 million ($12m).

The 29-year-old was widely reported to be joining the Toffees having fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad last season.

Delph played a vital role in City’s unprecedented 100-point campaign in 2017/18 but was restricted to just 11 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last year, with only one in 2019.

As a result, the centre-midfielder - who has also operated at left-back - has opted for a move to the Toffees.

"I’m really happy to be here, I’m going to give absolutely everything - nothing less than 100 per cent,” Delph told the club’s website upon signing.

“Every time I have played against , whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion.

Article continues below

“The Everton fans seem to know football, seem to understand it, it seems to be in their blood and they really back the team.

"You are always going to hear Evertonians and I’m excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing.

✅ High Quality

✅ Experience

✅ Hunger

✅ Ambition



Welcome, Fabian Delph! pic.twitter.com/qFHSccvUpF — Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2019

More to follow...