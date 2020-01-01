'I want to go to the Euros' - Man Utd star Martial targets return to France squad

The in-form striker is hoping to earn a spot in Didier Deschamps' squad for the upcoming international tournament

forward Anthony Martial has outlined his ambition to be involved in 's campaign.

Martial took his tally to 17 goals in 31 appearances for United this season after netting an all-important opener in Sunday's derby clash with at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old's 30th-minute volley set the home side on their way to a crucial 2-0 victory, with Scott McTominay rounding off the scoring in stoppage time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put his trust in Martial to lead the line after selling Romelu Lukaku to last summer, and he appears to be rewarding his manager's faith just in time for the business end of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Frenchman has hit the back of the net in three of his last five outings, and seems to have forged a strong relationship with January signing Bruno Fernandes which is already reaping rewards on the pitch.

United are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, and find themselves just three points behind in the race for a fourth-place Premier League finish.

Martial is determined to fire the Red Devils back into the , but he is also eager to catch the eye of France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of this summer's European Championship.

Deschamps hasn't called upon Martial since way back in March 2018, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud all enjoying prominent roles up front ahead of the United star.

When asked by RMC Sport if he hopes to return to the international stage this year, Martial responded: "Yes, I'm thinking about it. I want to go to the Euros. We'll see. I do my job, that's all.

"I'm trying to do my best to help United finish in the top four. I will try to score as many goals as possible to finish the season well."

Martial was a part of the France squad which reached the Euro 2016 final, and came on as a substitute during the extra-time defeat to in the showpiece event.

He has racked up 18 caps for his country in total to date, but has only scored once, and played no part in their run to glory at the 2018 World Cup in .

The mercurial frontman will have another chance to show his quality when United take in a trip to to face LASK in the on Thursday.

The Red Devils will be back in Premier League action three days later, with a trip to on the cards.