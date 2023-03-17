Europa League quarter-final draw: Man Utd to face Sevilla as Red Devils get ANOTHER Spanish team

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the 2023 Europa League quarter-finals, while Juventus play Sporting CP in the other standout fixture.

United face fourth La Liga side in record-winners Sevilla

Former UCL teams clash as Juventus take on Sporting

Roma & Feyenoord meet in Conference League final repeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Having already faced Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Real Betis, United were drawn against their fourth La Liga side in Sevilla, who are the competition's record winners with four trophies to their name. Juventus and Sporting will also meet, having both been eliminated from the Champions League group stage. Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last-year's Conference League final.

EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW:

Juventus or Sporting CP vs Manchester United or Sevilla

Feyenoord or Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's draw also saw the potential opponents for the upcoming semi-finals. European giants Juventus and Manchester United remain bunched together in arguably the tougher section of the draw, where Ruben Amorim's Sporting could be offered the opportunity to beat a third English team in Europe this season (after Tottenham and Arsenal). Underdogs Union Saint-Gilloise avoid these four opponents but could come up against Roma in the semis, where Mourinho will be eyeing a second European trophy in two years.

WHAT NEXT? The first and second legs of the upcoming quarter-final matches will take place on April 13 and 20, respectively, before the semi-finals on May 11 and 18. The final, which will be played in Budapest's Puskas Arena Park, will take place on May 31.