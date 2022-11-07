Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Man Utd face Barcelona & Juventus take on Nantes

Manchester United will face Barcelona in the knockout play-off round of the 2022-23 Europa League, while Juventus take on Nantes.

Heavyweight tie between Red Devils & Blaugrana

Champions League sides enter the competition

Sights being set on the final in Budapest

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been paired with Nantes, Sporting must overcome Midtjylland, Shakhtar Donetsk seek to continue their continental adventure against Rennes, Dutch giants Ajax tackle Union Berlin, PSV face a tough test against record winners Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen meet Monaco and Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to prevail over two legs against Red Bull Salzburg.

EUROPA LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAY-OFF DRAW IN FULL:

Barcelona vs Man Utd

Juventus vs Nantes

Sporting vs Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes

Ajax vs Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco

Sevilla vs PSV

Red Bull Salzburg vs Roma

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were always going to be some intriguing contests as teams that finished third in their Champions League groups enter the Europa League at this stage, with Manchester United’s clash with La Liga heavyweights Barcelona certainly fitting that bill.

AND WHAT’S MORE: The eight winners of the play-off ties will move on to the last-16, where they will join the table-toppers from the Europa League group stage – with that category including Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Feyenoord.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The first legs of the Europa League knockout round play-off fixtures will take place on February 16, 2023, with the return dates pencilled in for February 23. All of those left in the competition are hoping to make their way to the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31.