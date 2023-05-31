Europa Conference League prize money: How much do 2022-23 winners get?

Anselm Noronha
Europa Conference League 2022-23(C)Getty Images
The European third-tier competition may not match the levels of the Champions League or even the Europa League, but does have its own perks.

The Europa Conference League has given more clubs in Europe an opportunity to add another major piece of silverware to their cabinet.

In the 2022-23 edition of the competition, it will be Fiorentina against West Ham locking horns for the title in the final scheduled for June 7, 2023, at the Fortune Arena football stadium in Prague-Vrsovice, Czech Republic.

What is there to be earned in terms of mere participation, winning the Conference League and more? GOAL takes a look...

Full breakdown of Europa Conference League 2022-23 prize money:

Stage of competition

Prize money

First qualifying round

€150,000

Second qualifying round

€350,000

Third qualifying round

€550,000

Play-off round

€750,000

Group stage qualification

€2.94m

Match won in group stage

€500,000

Match drawn in group stage

€166,000

1st in group stage

€650,000

2nd in group stage

€325,000

Knockout round play-offs

€300,000

Round of 16

€600,000

Quarter-final

€1m

Semi-final

€2m

Runner-up

€3m

Champion

€5m

Do Europa Conference League winners qualify for the Europa League?

Jose Mourinho Europa Conference League trophyGetty

The simple answer is yes, but there is more to it.

Besides swelling the bank balance by a fair bit, the winners of the Europa Conference League will be granted a spot in the Europa League group stage proper - unless, of course, they secure Champions League football via their standing in their domestic league.

Apart from that, the winner is also eligible to earn the extra buck from TV rights, sponsors and ticket sales among the other means in the competition.

