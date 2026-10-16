Es-Saibari out of Bayern Munich's expected line-up against Leipzig

Morocco star Ismael Saibari looks set to begin Bayern Munich's clash with visitors Leipzig on the bench tomorrow, Saturday, in the sixth round of the Bundesliga, according to the expected line-up published by German newspaper "tz".

Every ticket for the Allianz Arena has gone, the newspaper added, with Daniel Siebert set to referee.

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Saibari scored in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the previous round of the German league. He also came on at the start of the second half during last Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Norway's Viking in the Champions League.

The newspaper expects coach Vincent Kompany to field the following line-up:

Goalkeeper: Jonas Urbig.

Defence: Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Alphonso Davies.

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Serge Gnabry.

Attack: Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz.

Bayern sit third in the German league on 11 points from five matches, after three wins and two draws, while Leipzig are fifth on nine points, after three wins and two defeats.

Last season was a mismatch. The Bavarian giants battered Leipzig 6-0 and 5-1 in the league, then knocked them out of the German Cup with a 2-0 win in the quarter-final.



