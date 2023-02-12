Erling Haaland ‘wrong club’ claims rubbished as Ilkay Gundogan highlights remarkable Man City record

Erling Haaland’s record of 25 goals in 20 Premier League games for Manchester City proves that he is not at the “wrong club”, says Ilkay Gundogan.

Norwegian striker signed for £51m

Boasts a stunning strike rate

Questions asked of role in City team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway international striker was one of the hottest properties in world football heading into the summer transfer market of 2022, with leading sides from across Europe falling over themselves in a bid to secure his signature. Haaland ended up making a £51 million ($62m) move to reigning English champions City, but questions have been asked of whether he is the right fit for Pep Guardiola and a system at the Etihad Stadium that has rarely required a number nine to lead the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jamie Carragher is among those to have suggested that Haaland joined the “wrong club”, but City midfielder Gundogan has told Sky: “If you score 25 goals in 20 games, you fit into a team! Our game has become a bit different because of Erling’s qualities. Both he and the team have to adjust to that. We’ve already had outstanding games in this campaign, and I can remember that a few weeks ago everything was hyped up.

“It’s important for us to stay calm [in the title race]. We have to realise that we weren’t good enough in the last few games – that goes for everyone. Everyone has to look in the mirror and know that they have to step it up a notch. If we want to close the gap to Arsenal, we can’t afford any more mistakes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside his 25 goals in the Premier League – a haul that includes four hat-tricks – Haaland has recorded 31 efforts in total for City through just 28 games and has looked unplayable when performing at the peak of his powers.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? City remain six points adrift of leaders Arsenal heading into a Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Sunday. Haaland will be looking to bounce back from a forgettable performance against Tottenham last time out that saw him fail to fire in a single shot on goal for the first time as part of Guardiola’s plans.