As Erling Haaland enjoys his summer break, the Norwegian striker has been mocked for some garish outfit choices.

Haaland mocked by fans on Instagram

Has been spotted with celebrities & influencers

City soon head to Asia for pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland was seen posing with Kim Kardashian at a Dolce & Gabbana event earlier this week, where he was also joined by rapper Future and singer Doyoung. Indeed, the D&G brand ambassador has been ridiculed by some for his outlandish outfit choices, with one fan writing: "Bro you need a stylist tf!! 😂😂 ", while another added: "Grandma wants her dress back 😅". However, at an EA Sports event in which Haaland was pictured in a garish green outfit, it was the City striker who had the last laugh, beating TikTok influencer Iran Ferreira 7-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's gaming updates were part of the official reveal of the new EA SPORTS FC game on July 13. The new rebrand of EA Sports' famous football video game series will follow tradition by being launched in autumn 2023, amid a huge amount of hype from fans of the franchise. Currently, it's rumoured that the game will be launched on September 29.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Haaland might be getting plenty of attention for his fashion choices and celebrity video gaming adventures right now, but soon he'll be in the thick of an intense pre-season training camp with Manchester City. The club fly over to Asia next week to play fixtures in South Korea and Japan, with the first friendly taking place at Tokyo's National Stadium against Yokohama F Marinos on July 24.