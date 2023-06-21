Never change Erling Haaland! Man City star posts hilarious towel selfie as he jets off on holiday after two-goal showing for Norway

Erling Haaland posted a hilarious towel selfie before jetting-off on holiday after scoring a brace for Norway.

Norway beat Cyprus 3-1

Haaland scored two goals

Posts funny towel selfie to announce vacation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City striker scored a second-half brace against Cyprus to propel Norway to a comfortable 3-1 victory in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday evening. After fulfilling his international commitments, the striker will finally kick off his post-season break and to mark the occasion, he shared a hilarious towel selfie in his Instagram story.

Erling Haaland Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been in sensational form and after winning the Treble with Manchester City in his debut season, he capped off the 2022-23 campaign with another brace with his international teammates to take his overall tally for club and country to 56 goals, which is more than any player in the top five European leagues.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will return to action in July for City's pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich.