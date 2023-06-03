'We are broken' - Erik ten Hag reveals Man Utd's disappointment after FA Cup final defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players are "broken" after their FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

United lost 2-1

Ten Hag left devastated

Claims he remains "proud" of his side

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag insists he remains "proud" of his players, but claims they have been left "broken" by their defeat to bitter rivals City at Wembley. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace, with his first, a sensational volley, becoming the fastest FA Cup final goal of all time, and while Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot, it wasn't enough for United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag said: "We are broken, disappointed of course, but I said I am proud of my team. We did very well, we conceded two soft goals but we were in the game. There was a great spirit and very good organisation.

"They were tough goals, they were so soft and avoidable. When you play against City and you don't concede almost nothing from open play it is a big credit for the team but if you concede goals like this it is disappointing.

"This team showed resilience, character and personality. We know we have a way to go but this will make us better. It was a test for us, we didn't succeed but we can take a lot of positives into next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United did win the Carabao Cup this season and have also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League table, perhaps explaining why the Dutchman is remaining positive about the club's chances in 2023-24.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will play a batch of pre-season friendlies; they are scheduled to face Leeds in Norway, Lyon in Scotland, and will then head to the United States, where they will play Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.