Erik ten Hag challenges Marcus Rashford to net 35 goals for Manchester United this season

Erik ten Hag has praised Marcus Rashford's goalscoring exploits but has set the Manchester United hitman a target of 30 to 35 goals this season.

Netted 20th of the season against Leeds

Third time in four campaigns he's achieved that

Manager Ten Hag still wants more

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old's header against Leeds on Wednesday sparked a United comeback that saw them salvage a point after going two goals down. Despite not being able to find a winner, he has been an integral part of United's successes this campaign, netting 11 goals in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup, three in the Europa League and five in the Carabao Cup, helping United to reach the final against Newcastle on February 26. The forward is showing no signs of letting up and his form is something Ten Hag is keen to see continue.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Ten Hag said: "[There is] much more to come [from Marcus] and we have months to play, important months. We have to get into a position where we can win trophies, till now, where we are, Marcus has a big impact in this season. I remember at the start of the season, I was questioning can he score 20 goals, now he has that marker, he has scored 20 goals, but now it’s about getting more.

"He has to challenge himself to get 30 or 35, but most focus has to be on the next goal and if you be in that focus, you will see where you end up. But most important, finally, is that we win as a team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been a season of redemption for Rashford this time out. After grabbing just five goals in all competitions last season some United fans thought it might be time for him to call time on his Old Trafford career in the summer. However, his total turnaround in form has made him undroppable and a key part of the United machine.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? There's no doubt he'll be a part of United's squad as they go to Elland Road to face Leeds on Sunday. While that's an important game in itself, Rashford and his co-stars will have an eye on their glamour Europa League clash with Barcelona on Thursday.