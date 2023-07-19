'He has big authority' - Erik ten Hag explains why Man Utd have re-signed Jonny Evans

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Jonny Evans has "big authority" while explaining Manchester United's move to sign the 35-year-old on a short term deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? A few eyebrows were raised when the Red Devils announced that they have re-signed Evans earlier this week. However, he impressed the United staff in training sessions following his departure from Leicester City at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, and will now help out the Red Devils during pre-season. Ten Hag stands firmly behind the player as he believes that the veteran centre-half, who boasts of a "big personality", can have a big impact by helping out the youngsters.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course I know [about] him for a long time, I know his place was here, was in Manchester. We welcomed him to come and train with us, to work on his fitness, and then I said not all the players are in, the internationals were out still on their break," the United boss told MUTV.

"So I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness, and he can help us out with [our] level. We know he’s a very experienced player but also a very good person, big personality, and I think he has a big authority as well and he can help the young players especially in such moments. So it benefits all sides."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Northern Irishman is a graduate of United's academy and spent nine years at Old Trafford, making 198 appearances while scoring seven goals and providing an equal number of assists. In 2015, he left Old Trafford to join West Bromwich Albion.

WHAT NEXT? Evans was named as a substitute for United's pre-season friendly against Lyon on Wednesday, and will be a part of the club's upcoming tour of the United States. The Red Devils will play a string of friendlies against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund during their time in America.