Enzo's successor: Chelsea agree African deal

Chelsea have reached a preliminary agreement with Monaco to sign the Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara, offsetting the imminent departure of Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo is close to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer for Manchester City, where he would once again work under manager Enzo Maresca and fill the gap left by Rodri's move to Barcelona.

According to Tribuna, citing the reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have agreed to pay a sum close to 45 million euros, including add-ons, for Camara.

The deal is now close to completion. Only minor details remain, such as the terms for paying the transfer fee and certain bonuses.

Camara is 22 years old, and his contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2029.

Landing Camara would open the door for Enzo Fernandez to join Manchester City, a deal that could add further drama to the closing hours of the summer 2026 transfer window.

Enzo, 25, joined Chelsea in the winter of 2023 and his contract runs until the summer of 2032.

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