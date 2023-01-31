Enzo Fernandez set to undergo Chelsea medical in Lisbon after Benfica transfer survives collapse

After his transfer from Benfica seemed destined to collapse earlier on deadline day, Enzo Fernandez is set to undergo his Chelsea medical in Lisbon.

Growing confidence deal will be done

Chelsea set to pay record fee

Player to have medical in Portugal

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier on Tuesday a British record transfer to Stamford Bridge had stalled over the structure of payments of a mammoth fee that could surpass Fernandez's £106 million ($130m) release clause, but discussions were more positive in the afternoon and the deal was resurrected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to various reports, there is now optimism the transfer will be completed ahead of the 11pm deadline, and Benfica have granted permission for Fernandez to undergo a medical in the Portuguese capital once everything has been signed off.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Per Fabrizio Romano, Benfica club president Rui Costa will have the final say over whether the transfer to Chelsea is given the green light.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face Fulham on Friday in a west London derby and will hope to have Fernandez in the squad at Stamford Bridge.