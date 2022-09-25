England vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream England against Germany on TV and online

England will be playing for pride alone when they host Germany in their final UEFA Nations League group game on Monday evening. The Three Lions saw their relegation from League A confirmed following their 1-0 defeat to Italy last week and pressure has been cranked up on Gareth Southgate since.

The Germans, who were held to a draw when the sides met in Munich, cannot qualify for the finals, but can potentially secure a second-place finish with a victory, provided Italy do not win in the other Group A3 game. Hansi Flick's side come into the game on the back of a shock home defeat to Hungary and have a point to prove.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and UK, as well as how to stream live online.

England vs Germany date & kick-off time

Game: England vs Germany Date: Monday, September 26, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 27) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch England vs Germany on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will also be broadcast on FS1.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and can be live streamed live online at All 4, which can be accessed on any internet browser.

The Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Nations League matches in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1 fuboTV UK Channel 4 All 4 India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

England squad & team news

Jack Grealish is the biggest absentee for England, with the Manchester City playmaker missing the game through suspension after picking up a yellow card against Italy. John Stones comes back into contention in defence after serving a suspension and will be vying for a place in the backline along with Harry Maguire.

Southgate is expected to give players a chance to impress, with changes expected across the pitch. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is likely to displace Nick Pope between the posts, while Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw could potentially come in at left-wing back in place of Bukayo Saka.

Kyle Walker was to blame for Italy's goal and was taken off mid-way through the second half, but the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Conor Coady offer alternatives at centre-back, though a reshuffle may be required.

Possible England XI: Ramsdale; Stones, Tomori, Maguire; Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice; Mount, Saka, Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pope, Ramsdale, Henderson Defenders Walker, James, Dier, Maguire, Trippier, Shaw, Coady, Tomori, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Chilwell, Guehi Midfielders Rice, Bellingham, Ward-Prowse, Mount, Henderson, Saka, Foden, Bowen Forwards Kane, Toney, Abraham, Sterling

Germany squad & team news

Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka withdrew from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19. Oliver Baumann and Max Arnold were called up as replacements. Julian Brandt also withdrew from the panel with flu-like symptoms.

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger is suspended for the game so has been released from the squad early, as has Lukas Nmecha, who has been experiencing a niggling knee complaint. Former England Under-21 midfielder Jamal Musiala could potentially feature against his old national team.

Possible Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Hofmann, Kehrer, Sule, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan, Gnabry, Sane, Muller; Werner.