‘Seize this prize’ - England manager Sarina Wiegman reveals late sister’s touching message to win Euros before passing away

England manager Sarina Wiegman opened up on her emotional journey as she fulfilled her late sister's wish to be crowned European champions in 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? Football came home when England beat Germany in a thrilling finale at a sold-out Wembley with Chloe Kelly striking the winner late into extra time. The entire nation immersed themselves in joy and merriment but for Wiegman, it was more than a win; it was a promise kept.

While speaking to The Times, the Dutch manager shared the poignant story of her sister's last wish for her to win the European Championship with England. Diana, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, passed away just three weeks before Euro 2022. After England's victory over Germany in the tournament, Wiegman kissed a bracelet that once belonged to her sister, expressing the profound impact of her loss.

WHAT THEY SAID: “(It was) the saddest moment of my life – she was my best friend. In the Euros you park it. And afterwards, then you get hit a little bit," she said.

"She had told me to seize this prize, and I had just done so. I was still calm, not emotional. The only thing I felt was a deep connection with my sister. She said ‘I’ll sit by the post or on the crossbar. I will help a little bit.’ So she was there all the time. It’s still very fresh. The missing part is just a big gap now.

“We celebrated life every day. It was so quick, but it was very special too. We had moments to treasure together.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wiegman's success with England, including a World Cup final appearance, has sparked discussions about her potential as the future head coach of the men's national team. Although she believes that women are capable of coaching men, she hasn't set a specific goal to get into Gareth Southgate's shoes.

"Would women be capable of coaching men? Of course. But I don’t have a goal that I want to coach men," she said.

“(As England men’s boss) every step you take, you’re being watched and you’re being valued and judged, and I sometimes wonder: how much fun is that?”

WHAT NEXT? Wiegman will be back in the dugout leading England when The Lionesses take on The Netherlands on December 1 on matchday five of the UEFA Women's Nations League.