England football tickets: Prices & where to buy for Three Lions home & away games

Considering catching England live in action? Here's how you can watch the Three Lions live from stadiums around Europe.

Gareth Southgate's England have a truly exciting 2024 ahead, with Euro 2024 in Germany coming up in the summer followed by a UEFA Nations League campaign that sees them collide with neighbours Republic of Ireland in League B.

The Three Lions are among the best international teams in the world, with generational talents such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in their ranks. Fans follow the team all over the world to cheer them on with gusto.

So if you want to be in that number, GOAL has all the information you need regarding the availability of match tickets and ticket prices for England's matches home and away in 2024.

How to buy tickets for England football matches

Official England tickets can be found and bought on englandfootball.com. Supporters will need to register with the England Supporters Travel Club and express interest in tickets for away games, where allocations are limited.

It should be noted that members of the England Supporters Travel Club and My England Football are given priority access to tickets ahead of general sale to the public.

You can also try your luck with resale tickets, which can be found on sites such as StubHub. However, it is worth noting that prices on resale sites can vary.

What are the ticket prices for England football matches?

Tickets for England games vary significantly, with prices starting from under £20 and reaching over £2,000, depending on the seat position and package.

Upcoming England football matches & where to watch

England's upcoming fixture schedule for 2024 can be seen below, including TV channels and kick-off times.

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (UK) Mar 23 England vs Brazil Channel 4 7pm Mar 26 England vs Belgium Channel 4 7:45pm Jun 3 England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Channel 4 7:45pm Jun 7 England vs Iceland Channel 4 7:45pm Jun 16 Serbia vs England BBC One / BBC iPlayer 8pm Jun 20 Denmark vs England BBC One / BBC iPlayer 5pm Jun 25 England vs Slovenia ITV1 / ITVX / STV 8pm Sep 7 Ireland vs England ITV1 / ITVX / STV 5pm Sep 10 England vs Finland ITV1 / ITVX / STV 7:45pm Oct 10 England vs Greece ITV1 / ITVX / STV 7:45pm Oct 13 Finland vs England ITV1 / ITVX / STV 5pm Nov 14 Greece vs England ITV1 / ITVX / STV 7:45pm Nov 17 England vs Ireland ITV1 / ITVX / STV 5pm

England kick off 2024 with a friendly game against the mighty Brazil at Wembley in March, with Belgium coming to town shortly afterwards. Then, in June, as part of the Three Lions' European Championship preparations there will be two friendlies, against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland.

England will play Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage of Euro 2024 in June. As one of the favourites to win the tournament, they will be expecting to progress and contest the knockout rounds.

When the Euros conclude, England won't be in action again until September when they lock horns with Ireland for the first time competitively since 1991. England will also take on Finland and Greece in the Nations League, with games being played in October and November too.

