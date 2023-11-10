'That's where my commitment lies' - Emma Hayes comments on potential move from Chelsea to USWNT as contract runs down

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has spoken about her desire for a better work-life balance as her 12-year reign as Chelsea manager draws to a close.

Hayes cites need for more family time

Says will help Chelsea successor

Again resists USWNT talk

WHAT HAPPENED? With the Blues' announcement that their all-conquering head coach will depart Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, it has been widely reported that Hayes will become the next manager of the USWNT. But speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's weekend trip to Everton, Hayes refused to be drawn on the matter, instead emphasising her years of commitment to her current club and for the season to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been in this post for 12 years, said Hayes. "I've dedicated my life to this place. I drive four hours every day. I have a five-year-old that needs more of his mummy."

Emphasising the need to focus on Chelsea's present and future she stated: "It's really important that we create a succession plan for me, much like we do with the players.

"Up until the end I will give absolutely everything. I will help my successor, give them the platform to be successful. I think we've reinvented the squad; there's a great young generation coming through."

On reports linking her with the vacant USWNT role, Hayes again refused to be drawn. "I'm not going to comment on that. I'm contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season. That's where my commitment lies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hayes' eventual Stateside move appears to be world football's current worst-kept secret. But a packed trophy cabinet is testament to a steely professionalism and Chelsea fans can rest easy that Hayes will be as focused as ever as she seeks more glory and that elusive Champions League in what remains of her historic tenure.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND HAYES? Hayes and her Blues squad will look to put a week of distraction behind them and focus on their trip to Merseyside to face Everton on Sunday.