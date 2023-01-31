'He still has the hunger' - Edu and Arteta explain why Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal sporting director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta revealed their excitement at the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea.

Jorginho brought in to boost midfield

£12m transfer fee

Signs 18-month contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday, and the Gunners were quick to share their positive feelings about his arrival.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Jorginho is an established professional with a strong mentality who brings quality and experience into our squad," Edu told Arsenal's official website. "He is a player who fits our style of play, and he joins us at a very good moment where he can contribute in a key position to help maintain our momentum. We welcome Jorginho to Arsenal.”

Arteta added: "Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Jorginho's deal runs for 18 months, Arsenal inserted a clause that allows them to extend the contract by another year if they choose. That means the 31-year-old could spend the remainder of his prime years at the Emirates Stadium.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? The Italian could be in action this Saturday against Everton.