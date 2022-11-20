WATCH: Ecuador score first goal of 2022 World Cup as Valencia bounces back from VAR drama to net penalty

Ecuador's Enner Valencia has scored the first goal of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar from the penalty spot after seeing an earlier effort ruled out.

Ecuador face Qatar in opener

Valencia has early goal ruled out

Scores again from the penalty spot

WHAT HAPPENED? The first goal of the World Cup arrived on 16 minutes when Valencia rolled home a penalty for Ecuador against hosts Qatar. Valencia had earlier seen a goal ruled out for offside but bounced back strongly. The Ecuador captain won a penalty after being caught by goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb and coolly converted the ensuing spot-kick.

THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP BELONGS TO ECUADOR 🇪🇨🇪🇨🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sGTPm4VZaI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Valencia's goal means he is now Ecuador's highest-scoring player in World Cup history with four goals, overtaking Agustin Delgado on three.

WHAT NEXT FOR ECUADOR? Gustavo Alfaro's side are back in action on Friday against the Netherlands.