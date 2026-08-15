Bayern Munich have been dealt a worrying blow in their final preparations for the new season. Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer limped out of the friendly against Leipzig just minutes after kick-off.

According to the "Bayern Inside" website, Laimer went down in Saturday's friendly after feeling pain in his thigh and knee area following a 50-50 challenge. He tried to carry on but could not continue.

Bayern's coaching staff wasted no time. Laimer received treatment before leaving the pitch, and Frenchman Sacha Boey replaced him after only around 10 minutes.

The timing could hardly be worse for Laimer, who enjoys the trust of Bayern's coaching staff. He recently renewed his contract with the club and had featured in the starting line-up for the team's most recent warm-up matches.

Bayern fans now wait on the medical examinations that will determine the nature and severity of the injury, along with how long he faces on the sidelines. The team is racing against the clock to hit peak readiness before the new season gets under way.