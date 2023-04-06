EA Sports FC launches new brand as football video game embarks on post-FIFA era

EA Sports has released a first glimpse of its new-look football game, with its 30-year partnership with FIFA set to end next year.

EA Sports launches new-look football game

Follows end of 30-year partnership with FIFA

More details coming in July

WHAT HAPPENED? The end of the EA Sports-FIFA partnership is a pivotal moment in the history of sports gaming, and many fans of the iconic football game have been wondering exactly what form the new edition will take. The decision to rebrand as EA Sports FC was made last year, with executive vice president Cam Weber saying that the new independent brand would keep "the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there."

Now, in a slick Twitter reveal, EA Sports has launched the new brand properly, writing: "We can’t wait to show you the future of football this July."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Seeking to build anticipation for the new-look game, EA Sports has launched a new brand page asking fans and gamers to 'Join The Club'. Announcing confirmed partnerships with the Premier League, Champions League, Women's Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and various other competitions, EA Sports FC seems to stick to what people have seen from FIFA games in recent years in terms of key licensing.

The most striking change comes with the visuals of the new brand identity, which EA says is "inspired by the triangles that have been part of EA SPORTS football for the past 30 years, from the isometric polygons that make up our game to the chemistry triangles that exist in Ultimate Team to the player indicator across every match."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Amazon

EA Sports

EA Sports

WHAT NEXT FOR EA SPORTS FC? The new brand logo reveal represents an important landmark in the redevelopment of EA Sports' flagship football game, but there's a long way to go yet. A few details have been released as part of the launch, but ultimately EA Sports is teasing fans for a little longer, with their website stating "Learn More This July". Meanwhile, over the coming days, the EA SPORTS FC brand will debut in more than 100 matches across the biggest leagues in the world.