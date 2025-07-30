EA Sports FC 26 system requirements: OS, processors, memory, graphics card requirements

EA Sports FC 26 continues the evolution of the beloved football simulation series, building on the momentum of its predecessor. As players anticipate enhanced gameplay, updated squads, and new features, it's essential to ensure your PC is capable of delivering the best possible experience.

In this guide, GOAL outlines the official system requirements for EA Sports FC 26, helping you determine whether your setup is ready to go or needs an upgrade.

What are the EA Sports FC 26 System Requirements?

System requirements define the hardware and software capabilities your PC must meet to run a game effectively. They are split into two tiers:

Minimum Requirements: These allow the game to run but may come with limitations in visual quality and performance.

Recommended Requirements: Meeting these ensures optimal performance, visuals, and gameplay responsiveness.

Component Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements Operating System (OS) Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit Processor (CPU) Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory (RAM) 8 GB 12 GB Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 100 GB available space 100 GB

With these specifications, players can expect EA Sports FC 26 to run at smooth frame rates and with high-quality visuals. Especially in modes like Ultimate Team, Clubs, or Career Mode, meeting the recommended specs will significantly enhance the experience.

EA Sports FC 26 is designed to offer immersive, realistic football action, and having the right PC setup is key to getting the most out of it. Whether you're building your dream team or climbing the ranks online, ensure your system is game-ready before kickoff.

