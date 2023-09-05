EA Sports FC 24: How to get Early Access on PlayStation & Xbox, dates & everything you need to know

If you find it unbearable to wait, why not look at ways to get an early look at the game?

EA Sports FC 24 is set to be launched on September 29 worldwide and it is natural for fans to feel restless until then. It is bound to get exciting on the Standard and Ultimate editions, one may also want to get started already to play a version of FIFA titles.

The 'limitless' potential gets even more so teasing since EA Sports' split from 30-year partner FIFA, making it another reason to try the game early.

Just as it was the case on FIFA 23, as fans look to be among the first to experience the game even before the worldwide release, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about early access to EA Sports' replacement - EA Sports FC 24.

How to get Early Access to EA Sports FC 24?

Fans and enthusiasts alike can play EA Sports FC 24 early by either pre-ordering the Ultimate edition of the game or by signing up to the EA Play membership scheme.

A thing to note here is that the Early Access perk will not be available to those who pre-order the Standard edition of the game.

Whereas for those who have opted for the Ultimate edition, they will be able to get their hands on the Early Access from September 22 - a week in prior to the September 29 worldwide release.

EA FC 24 Access date Ultimate edition September 22, 2023 Standard edition September 29, 2023

Owners of the Ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24 are set for the following extra bonuses, apart from the base game:

Up to 7 days Early Access (September 22)

A UCL Hero card and a Women's UCL Hero card (for those who pre-ordered before August 22)

4600 FC Points

A Team of the Week 1 pack

Erling Haaland Loan item (10 games)

Male and Female Ambassador Loan items (5 matches)

Access to Nike Ultimate Campaign

Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Sign up to EA Play

The game will be available on all consoles and on the PC, including PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One, PC (EA App, Stadia & Steam), Epic Games, and Nintendo Switch.

And while some players have already been able to play the game through the very limited, invite-only closed beta, EA Play subscribers will be able to access the game for a 10-hour trial from September 22.

EA FC 24 Early Access Approx. start time EA Playtesting Early July Closed beta Early August Web app Mid/end September Companion app Mid/end September EA Play trial September 22 (10 hours before release)

So now that you get 10 hours of actual playtime before the worldwide release, you will be in a position to pre-order the Ultimate Edition or activate your EA Play membership.

What is the price of EA Sports FC 24?

Console Standard edition Ultimate edition PS5 £69.99 / $69.99 £99.99 / $99.99 PS4 £69.99 / $69.99 £99.99 / $99.99 Xbox Series X/S £69.99 / $69.99 £99.99 / $99.99 Xbox One £69.99 / $69.99 £99.99 / $99.99 PC £69.99 / $69.99 £99.99 / $99.99 Nitendo Switch £59.99 / $59.99 N/A

