Dybala agent meets with Juventus as contract talks progress

Therre is renewed confidence Paulo Dybala will sign a new contract at Juventus after positive talks between the club and the player's agent Jorge Antun, Goal can confirm.

Dybala's contract at Allianz Stadium expires in summer 2022 and talks have been ongoing for some time as the Argentine striker stalls on whether to commit to renewed terms in Turin.

However the latest round of talks between Juve and Antun have gone well, with further discussions planned for the weekend amid hope a deal is on the horizon.

What is the situation?

Antun met with Juve club officials on Wednesday lunchtime, arriving at the training facility at around midday before leaving at 1:20pm.

The talks have boosted confidence on both sides that a deal will be done, and Dybala will still remain a Juventus footballer after the end of the coming season.

Dybala meanwhile is fit and happy to play for Juventus as the talks progress, meaning he could start for Max Allegri's side when they take on Atalanta in a friendly on Saturday. Juve then start their 2021-22 Serie A campaign away to Udinese on August 22.

Dybala dilemma

Agreeing fresh terms with the 27-year-old has become a top priority for Juve, with the club hoping to get a deal done quickly and bring any exit talk in Turin to a close.

Dybala currently earns around €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season, but will see that salary raised to between eight or nine million as renewed terms are tabled. Juve believe that offer will be considered acceptable by Dybala and his entourage.

Allegri is hoping that will be the case, with the returning Juve boss making it clear that the forward has a key role to play in his future plans.

Dybala has spent the last six years with the Bianconeri, having been signed up from Palermo in 2015. He has scored 100 goals for the club through 254 appearances and helped them to five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia wins.

