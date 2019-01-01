Draxler insists his PSG future does not depend on Neymar

The German international claims his place in Thomas Tuchel's squad will not be determined by Neymar amid talk of a move to Bayern Munich

star Julian Draxler has insisted his future in the French capital is not linked to whether Neymar stays with the champions.

The German international has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer, with Bayern Munch mentioned as a possible destination.

There is also a suggestion that his role at the Parc des Princes across the 2019-20 season and beyond depends largely on Neymar’s immediate plans.

In recent weeks, the superstar has been heavily linked with a move away from Thomas Tuchel’s side, with Spanish giants and both emerging as viable destinations for the 27-year-old.

With any such move likely to be protracted – not too mention expensive – there is a suggestion that Tuchel could wait to see how the land lies with Neymar before making a solid decision on Draxler’s situation.

But the former attacker, who moved to Paris in January 2017, claims his fate and his future do not hinge on that of the Brazilian’s.

“I have played many different roles in Paris before, so I do not think my role is necessarily related to Neymar’s,” he said.

A potential move to champions Bayern is also not on his agenda despite repeated links in recent weeks.

Speaking after his involvement in PSG’s 1-1 pre-season friendly draw with FC Nuremberg, the 25-year-old was quick to play down talk of a return to his homeland, insisting he's already spoken on the matter.

“For me, the topic does not exist,” he said. “I have already said it, so I do not know why the rumour does not stop.”

When asked if he has contemplated a return to , Draxler simply said he currently has “no thoughts” regarding the speculation.

The Gladbeck-born star is under contract at PSG until 2021, and featured in 36 matches in all competitions last season, chipping in with five goals 12 assists.

Since arriving in , Draxler has racked up 105 games in three seasons, has picked up two Ligue 1 titles, won two Coupe de France trophies and two Coupe del la Ligue. He currently has 20 goals for Les Parisiens.