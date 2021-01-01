Draxler commits future to PSG by signing new deal

The German midfielder will remain in Paris as the club looks to seal another Ligue 1 title this season

Julian Draxler has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced on Monday.

The German midfielder's new deal will run through to 2024, extending his stay in the French capital for three additional seasons.

Draxler's decision comes amid rumours linking him with a move back to Germany to join Bayern Munich, while the midfielder has also previously been linked with Arsenal and Leeds.

Draxler's time in Paris

The midfielder originally arrived in January 2017, making the move to Paris after shining for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga in 2015-16.

Prior to that, Draxler emerged as a standout for Schalke, coming through the club's academy before spending five full seasons with the first team.

He won two trophies during his time at Schalke, but that pales in comparison to his trophy haul at PSG, where he has been a part of the club's dominance atop Ligue 1.

In total, Draxler has won Ligue 1 three times, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue three times apiece and the Trophee des Champions twice, while also helping PSG reach the finals of the Champions League in 2019-20.

A World Cup winner with Germany, Draxler has made 173 appearances for PSG, scoring 24 goals, including four this season.

Another title on the line

Heading into the final week of the season, PSG sit in second place, just behind league-leaders Lille.

Lille could win the title with a win over Angers, but any dropped points would open the door for PSG to retake the top spot in Ligue 1.

PSG are set to face Brest in their final match of the French league season.

