Dragusin to commit future to Juventus with new contract and end summer exit talk

The highly-rated youngster is poised to pen fresh terms in Turin, with the reigning Serie A champions looking to benefit from his potential

Highly-rated Juventus youngster Radu Dragusin is poised to commit his future to the Serie A champions by signing a new contract, Goal has learned.

The versatile 19-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Bianconeri this season under Andrea Pirlo.

He is considered to still have plenty of potential to unlock, with Juve eager to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from that.

When does Dragusin’s current contract expire?

The Romanian has been heading towards free agency this season, and has been linked with clubs from across Europe.

Clubs from England and Germany, including Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, are understood to have expressed interest in Dragusin.

It is not the first time that he has registered on such radars, with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid looking into doing deals before Juventus swooped in to lure him away from Regal Sport in 2018.

When will fresh terms be signed?

It is expected that an extended deal for Dragusin will be pushed through before the end of March.

The management team at Juve have been sweating on his future for some time, with the Italian giants wary of allowing a hot prospect to slip their net.

A long-term agreement has been put to the promising centre-half, and the terms on offer have been deemed acceptable to all concerned.

How much did Juventus pay for Dragusin?

With heavyweight outfits across the continent sniffing around Dragusin, the Bianconeri moved quickly to put a deal in place. That deal was said to be worth just over €250,000.

Dragusin faces fierce competition for places at present, but there are plenty of ageing stars in Juve’s backline and a place alongside Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt could be his long term.

