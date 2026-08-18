Double blow for Iraola: Liverpool duo close to departure

Liverpool are bracing for the exit of two prominent players this summer. Curtis Jones is closing in on a move to Inter Milan, while Tottenham Hotspur press ahead with their pursuit of Dutchman Cody Gakpo.

Both potential departures form part of a wide-ranging rebuild under manager Andoni Iraola, who wants to reshape the squad before the new season kicks off.

Jones is in the final year of his contract at Anfield just as Tottenham's appetite for Gakpo grows, a move that ties in with the English club's push to land Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool now face a delicate balancing act: banking a strong fee from these sales without weakening the squad or leaving themselves short of options before the campaign begins.

Inter push to seal the Jones deal

Sources with knowledge of the transfer market told "CaughtOffside" that Inter Milan have placed Curtis Jones at the top of their priorities. They believe the deal can be done for around 35 million euros.

Liverpool had hoped to bring in closer to 40 million euros for the midfielder. Jones's willingness to take on a new challenge in Serie A may yet drive the talks towards their decisive stages.

Chatter about his future has grown recently, fuelled by his absence from some of the team's matches. Reports close to Liverpool insist his exclusion stems from a hip problem, along with steps to manage his physical readiness, rather than any attempt to protect him ahead of a possible move.

With Jones heading into the final year of his deal, selling him this summer could be the ideal way for Liverpool to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of next season, especially with Inter's interest so clear.

Gakpo edges closer to Tottenham

The Gakpo situation is moving quickly too. The Dutch winger has reached an initial agreement with Tottenham over personal terms, a step that could pave the way for the deal to be completed.

Liverpool are holding out for more than 60 million pounds sterling to let Gakpo go, though other estimates put the club's valuation closer to 70 million pounds sterling.

His case differs sharply from that of Jones. Gakpo is tied to a contract at Anfield until 2030, which hands Liverpool a strong negotiating position and frees them from any pressure to sanction his departure unless the money hits their target.

Everything about Gakpo's future feeds into Liverpool's plan to bolster their attacking options, especially out wide. The club have made Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola one of their prime targets, having already agreed personal terms with the player, while the French side stick firmly to their steep financial demands.

Liverpool face a difficult equation

Selling Jones and Gakpo could bring in serious money, but the club's board must tread carefully. Securing replacements before the pair leave will be essential.

Offloading Jones makes sense financially. His contract expires next summer, his current value sits at around 35 million euros, Inter are seriously interested, and the player himself fancies a new challenge in Italy.

Gakpo is another matter entirely. His contract runs until 2030, so Liverpool have no reason to rush a sale unless Tottenham table an offer that matches their valuation.

Ultimately, the potential exits of Jones and Gakpo are about far more than trimming the numbers or turning a profit. They form part of a bigger plan to reshape the squad, handing Iraola the room to rebuild the team around his own vision before the new season begins.