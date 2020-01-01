Dortmund record-breaker Haaland: I'm not 100% fit yet

The 19-year-old may have netted seven goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances,, but he insists he is still not at his full capacity

Erling Haaland may have scored seven times in just three outings for , but the young Norway striker has warned that there is much more to come from him.

The 19-year-old traded Red Bull Salzburg for Dortmund in the early part of the January transfer window, turning down the opportunity to move to in the process, and has found the to his liking.

After scoring a hat-trick off the bench on debut against , he followed that up with a double again as a substitute in a 5-1 win over Koln.

More teams

Handed his first start for BVB against Union Berlin on Saturday, he added another two goals to his tally before indicating that he is still short of his full capacity in .

“It was pretty tough today, but it was also nice to play from the start,” Haaland, who had to overcome a knee injury he sustained last month, told Sky Sport. “I have to get even fitter, I am still not 100 per cent.”

No Bundesliga player has scored as many goals in their first three matches in the league, while this is simply a continuation of the blistering form that Haaland showed while he was with the Austrian champions.

The forward, who is the son of former star Alfe Inge Haaland, netted 16 times in 14 Austrian Bundesliga encounters for Salzburg while he also caught the eye in his debut season in the , scoring eight times in six outings as Jesse Marsch's side made their exit from the competition.

Article continues below

On top of the glut of goals he has scored, he has also proved a useful outlet for his team, setting up a further eight goals in just 25 matches in total this term.

Already this season he has scored six hat-tricks while he has only failed to net in three of the 17 matches in which he has started. In all competitions, he is averaging a goal every 46 minutes.

Dortmund’s next task is a DFB-Pokal encounter away to on Tuesday, with a Bundesliga trip to to follow on Saturday before a home match against and a Champions League date with .