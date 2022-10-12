'We don't deserve to play in the Champions League' - Xavi rues Barcelona mistakes in costly draw with Inter

Xavi was critical of his Barcelona side following a 3-3 draw with Inter, all but confirming their elimination from the Champions League.

Barca drew 3-3 with Inter

Almost lost game at the death

All but eliminated from Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite going 1-0 up on the night, Barcelona scored late on to snatch a draw at home to Inter, rendering two seasons without Champions League knockout football almost inevitable. Xavi was honest in his assessment after the game, frustrated by his side's performance.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in his post-match press conference, he admitted: "If you don't beat Inter at home, you don't deserve to stay in this competition.

"Last season we didn't have enough to compete, but this season we did. This time it was our mistakes."

Xavi added: "I'm very disappointed, sad, frustrated... I'm angry. I have to be self-critical, we don't deserve to play in the Champions League. It hurts me, but it's the truth."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robert Lewandowski's second goal to clinch the 3-3 draw means Barcelona can still qualify for the round of 16. But with Inter at home to pointless Viktoria Plzen and Barca hosting Bayern Munich next in group C, Barcelona are counting on Simone Inzaghi's side to drop points, which seems very unlikely.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana must dust themselves down swiftly as they face a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid; a top of the table clash.