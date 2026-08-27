Done: Chelsea shore up their defence with an Italian signing

Chelsea have wrapped up a new defensive signing after reaching an agreement with Atalanta for the young Italian defender Honest Ahanor. The move forms part of the club's drive to reinforce their back line and build a squad capable of competing in the years ahead.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta to sign Ahanor, 18, in a deal worth around £40 million as a total package.

According to Romano, the final details are being ironed out. The paperwork is ready, and Chelsea are also preparing to secure the player's travel permit before the deal is completed officially.

The timing is notable. Chelsea's first Premier League match under Xabi Alonso exposed several of the defensive problems that have dogged the team of late.

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Defensive errors despite the win

Chelsea began the season with a thrilling 3-2 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, but the positive result did not hide the question marks over the back line's performance.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was the most prominent source of concern after committing more than one costly error. For Fulham's equaliser, the Spaniard failed to deal properly with Josh King's shot from a tight angle, allowing the ball to settle in his net at the near post.

The errors didn't stop there. Sanchez again looked unconvincing for Fulham's second goal, saving a shot from Timothy Castagne but pushing the ball into a dangerous area, where it reached Gonzalo Garcia, who headed it into the net.

Nor was the back line free of blame. Levi Colwill misjudged a long ball for the second goal, in a match that laid bare the spaces and problems in dealing with Fulham's attacks, especially during periods of pressure from the hosts.

Squawka's analysis was damning. Sanchez looked nervous from the start and committed several errors in passing and dealing with crosses, piling additional pressure on Chelsea's defence.

Ahanor: an investment for the future

The Ahanor deal isn't only aimed at solving the current problems. It fits Chelsea's wider strategy of investing in young talent.

Ahanor had featured on Chelsea's list of targets for some time, with the club holding talks with Atalanta and the player's camp. The Italian club had already rejected two Chelsea offers this summer, and Brighton were also keen on the young defender.

Chelsea believe in his potential and see him as a player in the making, someone who could become an important element in their defence over the coming years, in keeping with the club's policy of signing and developing young talent.

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