Disney documentary helps Coleen Rooney take ‘ultimate revenge’ after ‘nothing without Wayne’ jibes from critics

A £10m Disney+ documentary is helping Coleen Rooney to take “ultimate revenge” on critics that claimed she “would be nothing without Wayne”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Having been happy to operate in the shadow of Manchester United legend Wayne during his record-breaking playing career, Coleen is now stepping proudly into the light. A runner-up finish on the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has helped her stock to soar.

THE GOSSIP

It is now being claimed that Coleen’s earning potential outstrips that of her ex-England captain husband. She is considered to be the main reason that streaming giants Disney have agreed a lucrative deal for a 10-part behind-the-scenes series with the Rooneys.

WHAT AN INSIDER SAID

An insider has told The Sun: “This is just the start for Coleen and she can be very determined when she wants to be. She’s sick of hearing that she would be nothing without Wayne or she only stays for the money - she’s now a multimillionaire in her own right and she’s not stopping there. She’s the reason they got this big Disney deal and I’m A Celeb proved that she’s just as big a star as Wayne. She turned down a lot when the boys were little and now her career is as important as Wayne's. It’s the ultimate revenge on her doubters.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Wayne remains a big draw for employers, with an £800,000 deal said to have been agreed with Match of the Day that will see him become a regular pundit on the BBC’s flagship Premier League highlights show.

The Sun’s source added: “With Coleen’s amazing Disney contract, and Wayne’s new BBC deal, they will officially become one of the country’s most influential media power couples. It’s a very exciting time.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Wayne and Coleen are spending plenty of time together at present, as they welcome cameras into their home, with the latter working through media commitments while the former takes a break from management on the back of difficult coaching stints at Birmingham and Plymouth.