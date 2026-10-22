"Diomande is no better than him": a strong message from a Real Madrid legend to save Vinicius

Predrag Mijatovic, the former Real Madrid player, has analysed the situation facing Vinicius Junior at the Spanish club this season.

Vinicius has come in for widespread criticism this season amid a noticeable dip in his level. He was also suspended for four La Liga matches after his sending off against Villarreal.

Speaking on the programme "El Larguero", Mijatovic said: "I miss a bit of Vinicius, and I am convinced he will recover. We have to give him some time and not put too much pressure on him."

The former Real Madrid sporting director did not overlook the sadness with which Vinicius left the pitch. The Brazilian cut a frustrated figure when Diomande replaced him in the 70th minute of the Champions League tie Real Madrid won 4-1 against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Mijatovic stressed: "With Diomande, we have a player capable of making a difference, and that does not mean he is better than Vinicius, but in this case, he can easily recover his best level. I think there is no need to rush. We have to wait, and his best days will inevitably come."

His stance on Vinicius chimes with that of Kylian Mbappe, who said of the Brazilian after the Leipzig match: "It is good that Vinicius feels sad because he wants to give a lot to the team and the fans. He has to stay calm and be proud of himself. He is a great player with enormous talent."

Two Real Madrid players caught Mijatovic's eye at their best against Leipzig: Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois.

He continued: "Bellingham is delivering a wonderful performance, playing excellently, and he is a key player in the team. He gives a lot of confidence, and Mourinho relies on him heavily because the players admire him. He always gives his utmost."

As for Courtois, he called him "the best goalkeeper in the world, not only this year, but in previous years as well. Courtois has great confidence, and his saves are no less important than the goals or attacks created by his teammates. The sense of security he provides is essential for any big team."