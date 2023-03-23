‘He’s f*cking boss!’ - Diogo Jota reacts to inheriting Fernando Torres chant at Liverpool

Chris Burton
|
Fernando Torres Diogo JotaGetty/GOAL
LiverpoolPremier LeagueDiogo Jota

Diogo Jota feels honoured to have inherited Fernando Torres’ chant at Liverpool, with that terrace tune being adapted for the Portuguese forward.

  • Portuguese moved to Anfield in 2020
  • Has impressed while on Merseyside
  • Following in Spanish striker's footsteps

WHAT HAPPENED? Jota has struggled with injury issues during the 2022-23 campaign, but has made a positive impact at Anfield since completing a transfer from Wolves in 2020 – with 34 goals recorded through 101 appearances. He has endeared himself to a passionate fan base, with Reds supporters switching the lyrics to a song that once paid homage to World Cup winner Torres in order to make their feelings clear for a star attacker of the present.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jota has told Off The Pitch of following in Torres’ illustrious footsteps on Merseyside: “For me, I have to say that makes it even more special because I liked him a lot. Then I signed for Atletico Madrid, and my first game was a friendly and I played up front with him, so that was nice. I still have the picture on my phone. And now, having the same song, it's unpredictable.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The song in question goes:

“He’s 5ft 10″, he’s Portuguese,

“Jota, Jota.

“He gets the ball, he scores again,

“Jota, Jota.

“He’s f*cking boss, he’s hard to mark,

“He took the p*ss at Goodison Park,

“Diogo Jota, plays for Liverpool.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Diogo Jota Liverpool 2022Getty

Fernando Torres LiverpoolGetty

WHAT NEXT? Jota is currently away with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo on Euro 2024 qualification duty, but he will be hoping to make a positive contribution at club level when Liverpool return to Premier League action with a trip to Manchester City on April 1.

Editors' Picks