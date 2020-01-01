'It'd be difficult for Suarez to become a Juventus striker' - Barcelona star unlikely to move to Turin, says Pirlo

The Bianconeri boss does not expect the Uruguayan forward to join his squad ahead of the new Serie A season

Andrea Pirlo has admitted that it would be "difficult" for Luis Suarez to become a striker, and that the star is unlikely to move to Turin this summer.

Goal has reported that Suarez wants to be granted a free transfer away from Camp Nou with his full salary of €14 million (£13m/$17m) guaranteed for the 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old has reached an agreement with Juve over a €10 million (£9m/$12m) per season contract, and completed a language exam in Turin ahead of the proposed move on Thursday.

However, Barca are refusing to give in to Suarez's contract demands, despite the fact that Ronald Koeman has made it clear that the Uruguayan does not fit into his plans ahead of the new campaign.

Juve have seemingly already moved onto their next target, with Edin Dzeko now on the verge of completing a €16m (£15m/$19m) switch to the Allianz Stadium from .

Goal understands that the Bosnian frontman has been offered a two-year deal with the Italian champions, but Suarez insisted that a move to Juve could still be on the cards when speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this week.

Pirlo broke his silence amid the ongoing speculation surrounding the Barca star's future at a press conference on Saturday, claiming it may now be too late in the transfer window for a deal to be arranged.

"Passport times are long, it'd be difficult for him to be a Juventus striker," the newly-appointed Juve boss told reporters.

Asked when a new centre-forward willl be unveiled at the Allianz Stadium, Pirlo responded: "We are all waiting for the striker, but we are in no hurry."

The former Old Lady midfielder went on to adresss Gonzalo Higuain's recent exit, with the Argentine sealing a free transfer to outfit Miami on Friday after being released from his contract.

Pirlo also delivered an update on Sami Khedira's current situation amid rumours of his impending exit, adding: "[Higuain] He had expressed his desire to go away and, therefore, by mutual agreement we found an understanding. Khedira? He is not yet completely available.

"When he will return we will see what to do."

The World Cup winner's first competitive game in charge will see Juve play host to on Sunday, and he is wary of the threat Claudio Ranieri's side will pose his all-star squad.

"Tomorrow I expect a difficult match, we know Ranieri, he is a very good coach and he has shown it in his long career," said Pirlo. "We will try to find spaces, even if there will be few, to be able to attack Sampdoria."