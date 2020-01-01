Dier makes Tottenham exit admission before signing new contract & settling at centre-half

The England international was giving serious thought to making a move elsewhere before making a positional change and earning Jose Mourinho’s trust

Eric Dier admits to having mulled over a move away from before earning the trust of Jose Mourinho, a new contract and a settled position at centre-half.

The 26-year-old committed to fresh terms with Spurs over the summer that are set to keep him in north London until 2024.

There was, however, a stage when the international was readying himself for a move elsewhere.

More teams

Dier was reluctant to remain a bit-part player in the final year of his previous deal, with a regular role proving hard to come by following Mourinho’s arrival.

On the big future call he faced, Dier told the Daily Mail: “That [leaving] was definitely on my mind. I didn't feel like I was achieving what I wanted.

“When your contract starts to come to an end, you question if you're part of the future.

“I had no desire to be at a club in the last year of my contract. The club knew the summer would see a decision made either way.”

Dier hit a personal low last season when he was hauled off in a clash with after 29 minutes.

He admits that outing was “one of the toughest moments in my professional life”, adding on his situation at that stage: “The manager was completely right to take me off. I wasn't performing. And we won the game.

“But having to take steps back from the commitment I had made to my new position at that time was very difficult for me.

“I had played [Mauricio] Pochettino's last two games at centre-back, so it was difficult to go back to playing in midfield again.

“I explained that to Mourinho. I said to him: 'This is where I want to play. In defence'. But I knew it was a risk.”

Mourinho eventually came round to the idea of using Dier as a centre-half, with a versatile operator now feeling settled and happy again in his current surroundings.

Dier said: “After he came to me. He just said: 'Ok if you want to play centre-back, now is your chance. Show me'.

“I thrived off that challenge. It was what I had wanted to hear. It was an opportunity.

Article continues below

“My main focus is always to be in a position competing to play. Feeling there's a plan in place for me is important, too.

“They were the major factors in me deciding to stay here and I couldn't be happier.”

Dier will be looking to earn a spot in Spurs’ starting XI when they take in a derby date with north London neighbours on Sunday.