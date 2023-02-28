Didier Drogba-esque Victor Osimhen backed to break Chelsea ‘striker’s curse’ as Emmanuel Petit offers transfer advice

Victor Osimhen is the man to break Chelsea’s “striker’s curse”, says Emmanuel Petit, with the Blues urged to launch a transfer raid on Napoli.

Blues lacking a reliable central striker

Linked with Nigeria international

Exploits at Napoli attracting interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international has been starring for the Serie A leaders this season, netting 21 goals in all competitions, and is beginning to attract interest from Europe’s top clubs. Petit believes that Chelsea should be in any race for the 24-year-old’s signature, with a proven No.9 considered to be cut from the same cloth as Stamford Bridge legend Didier Drogba.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Blues midfielder Petit has told Premier League Odds: “If I was Chelsea, I would go for Osimhen over the likes of Marcus Thuram. You know there is a striker’s curse at Chelsea but someday this will be broken and he could do it. I have followed Osimhen since he played for Lille and he was already a very good striker. Since he left for Italy, where the pressure is very high and the fans are passionate, he's played brilliantly. They have so much pace in their game and he is physical, clinical and very confident about his quality. If Chelsea can bring in Osimhen, that’d be very good for them. He reminds me of Drogba somewhat. He certainly possesses the same qualities as him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also been advised to get Mason Mount tied down on a new contract, amid links to Liverpool, with Petit saying of the exit talk that continues to rage around the England international playmaker: “Chelsea should try their best to keep Mount. I know he’s been linked with some big clubs, but taking away this season, he has been remarkable and he’s grown up with the club. He was developing into a brilliant midfield player, with goals and assists, and I think this year has been a transition year for Chelsea - so don’t put everything in a rubbish bin. He’s one of the last English players in the dressing room, too, which is very important for the fans. Chelsea should not make a stupid decision to sell Mount, he should stay at Chelsea.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are expected to spend again in the summer despite splashing out around £600 million ($725m) on fresh faces across the last two windows, with another central striker set to figure prominently on their wish list after finding goals hard to come by at times this season.