Jamie O'Hara tore into Omar Marmoush and Dominic Solanke after the pair again toiled in front of goal during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Marmoush managed just 65 minutes before Kulusevski replaced him. Solanke, meanwhile, started on the bench, came on as a substitute and did nothing of note.

Analysing the loss on the Jim White programme, the former Spurs man did not hold back.

The talkSPORT network published O'Hara's remarks, in which he said: "Solanke was not there at all when he came on as a substitute."

He added: "Omar Marmoush has currently reached the level of a conman player. I don't know what he's doing."

"Did we sign him from Manchester City? Or did we sign his twin brother?" he continued. "I don't know who this man is, because he is terrible by every measure."

He went on: "You have players like Mohammed Kudus, who want to deliver balls into the penalty area and put them in good positions. We are now hesitant to send the ball into the penalty area, because the strikers won't be able to score."

Marmoush arrived at Tottenham from Manchester City in the summer 2026 transfer window, initially on loan.

That deal becomes permanent next summer for a base fee of 50 million pounds, plus a further 10 million in add-ons and incentives.

The Egypt international has started nine Premier League matches this season under Roberto De Zerbi. He has scored just one goal in all competitions.

More worrying still, his blank against Leeds means Marmoush is yet to find the net in a single away game in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025.