Did Salt Bae break FIFA rules when touching the World Cup & posing for selfies with Messi & triumphant Argentina players?

The Turkish chef mingled with the Albiceleste squad after their thrilling penalty shootout victory over France at Qatar 2022

Salt Bae caused quite a stir at the 2022 World Cup final when inviting himself into Argentina’s post-match celebrations, but did he break FIFA rules?

The restaurateur - who owns a chain of luxury steak houses and can often be seen mingling with the rich and famous – was in attendance as the Albiceleste edged out France on penalties at the end of a classic contest in Qatar.

He made his way onto the pitch once a thrilling shootout came to a close, with questions being asked of why he was allowed onto the playing surface and to get so close to those involved.

What did Salt Bae do at the 2022 World Cup final?

After seeing Lionel Messi hoist an iconic golden trophy aloft, Salt Bae – whose real name is Nusret Gokce – managed to infiltrate Argentina’s World Cup-winning circle.

He could be seen hounding the likes of Messi and Angel Di Maria for selfies, with his face popping up in a number of images and videos posted by triumphant players on social media, while he also got his hands on the ultimate prize.

Few Argentina stars seemingly wanted anything to do with the Turkish chef, while his actions have been widely condemned by football supporters around the world, but he was not going to let a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass him by.

Did Salt Bae break FIFA rules by touching the World Cup trophy?

Gokce is known to be a friend of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, with the president of world football’s governing body visiting one of his restaurants during a historic tournament in the Middle East.

There have been suggestions that it was close ties to Infantino that allowed Salt Bae to gain the accreditation that allowed him to make his way onto the pitch at full-time.

He does, however, appear to have broken rules that are laid out by FIFA on the organisation’s official website.

When it comes to the World Cup trophy, FIFA states: “Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original Fifa World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the Fifa World Cup and heads of state.”

Salt Bae does not tick any of those boxes, so FIFA may have some explaining to do when it comes to his presence on the field and the many images circulating of him holding a famous trophy.