'Devil Baby' influencer who stalked Mason Mount & Ben Chilwell handed suspended prison sentence

Orla Sloan, a model who dubbed herself 'Devil Baby', has been given a suspended prison sentence for stalking Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

Sloan, 21, harassed the Chelsea duo and their former team-mate Billy Gilmour, who has since left the Blues to join Brighton.

The Evening Standard reports that the influencer continually attempted to contact the trio, phoning them repeatedly and also sending texts, WhatsApp messages and Instagram comments.

Sloan did have a brief relationship with Mount as the players met her after she had set up an OnlyFans account.

The pair slept together but the England international ended the romance. Sloan then bombarded the three with messages, with the court hearing that she set up at least 21 different phone numbers to contact Mount.

In one of her messages, she claimed she was a "Devil Baby" who could "morph at any second" and she repeatedly attempted to contact members of Mount's family as well as the player himself.

She is also said to have claimed she was pregnant with Gilmour's child, although the pair never had sex, and the midfielder claimed that her consistent harassment affected his performances, and left him struggling to sleep, while he worried about the impact such false information could have on his family and friends.

Sloan made a number of fake social media profiles to continue her campaign along with her numerous phone numbers.

She pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress, against Gilmour, as well as a charge of stalking Mount and a charge of harassing Chilwell.

Magistrates handed down a sentence of 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours of community service, and 30 days of rehabilitation sessions; she has also been ordered to pay £500 to Gilmour in compensation, as well as £300 each to Mount and Chilwell.