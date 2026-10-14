JJ Gabriel's camp reckon they got it right in pushing for the teenager's exit from Manchester United, with the leaks coming out of Old Trafford about the player only hardening their belief that his future lies away from the English club.

English outlet "TEAMtalk" report that Gabriel, the highly rated young forward, asked to leave Manchester United late last summer, shortly before turning 16. United said no.

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The board kept talking, desperate to hang on to one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe. Gabriel's camp weren't shifting. They wanted to see what was out there beyond Manchester.

"TEAMtalk" had revealed that Ali Barat, one of the leading agents in world football, took over Gabriel's representation after the forward turned 16 earlier this month.

Barat wasted no time, opening talks in recent weeks while the teenager weighs up his next step.

Last summer the same network reported that Chelsea led the race among English clubs, only to be told the player was heading abroad for his next move.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both held talks over signing the young forward, and the package put forward by the Spanish giants carries particular appeal for his camp.

Bayern Munich joined the conversation too. Sources indicated the German club were not prepared to match the financial terms on offer in Spain, and the report says similar considerations shaped Paris Saint-Germain's interest.

Talks continue

Barat and Gabriel's representatives are pressing on with talks involving Real Madrid and Barcelona as they weigh up which move suits his development best.

Sources close to the forward have hit back at the claims circulating inside Manchester United about his demands during the spell when he was still mulling over a stay.

His camp found those reports disappointing, and say they did nothing but reinforce their belief that looking for a new opportunity away from Old Trafford "was the right decision".







