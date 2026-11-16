Despite Mourinho's refusal: a new weapon boosts Milan in the difficult mission to snatch Endrick

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A press report on Monday said that Milan have a new weapon that could make their task easier in securing the services of Brazilian Endrick, the Real Madrid player, during the winter transfer window, despite coach Jose Mourinho's rejection of the deal.

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According to the newspaper "Corriere dello Sport", José Mourinho is determined to keep Endrick at Real Madrid beyond January despite strong interest from Milan.

The Portuguese coach sees the 19-year-old Brazilian as an important part of his long-term plans.

Milan, meanwhile, are holding firm. They're prepared to offer 60 million euros, with a further 10 million in potential add-ons and an 80 million euro buy-back clause for Real Madrid.

Mourinho isn't budging. He believes Endrick deserves more opportunities and doesn't see a lack of playing time as reason enough to let him go.

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Milan could also lean on their new chief executive, Brett Yormark, to push the deal through. His twin brother, Michael, holds a senior role at Roc Nation Sports International, the agency that represents Endrick.

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That connection, Corriere dello Sport reported, could grease the wheels in talks with both the player and Real Madrid.

Even so, Mourinho's stance remains a major obstacle to Milan's hopes of signing Endrick in January.

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A firm stance from Mourinho

José Mourinho shows little appetite for reshaping Real Madrid's squad in the winter window, even with two players frozen out since the start of the season. Several questions hang in the air, chief among them Endrick's future and his lack of minutes.

The Royal Club prepare to restart their campaign after the second international break, facing Celta Vigo on 21 November. Eight more matches follow before the Christmas holidays, with the January window opening shortly afterwards, a period in which Real Madrid rarely like to act.

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Iván Martín, a journalist at the newspaper "OK Diario", revealed two possible exceptions. The club and Mourinho don't want to tinker with the squad mid-season, he explained, bar the potential departures of Raúl Asencio and Ferland Mendy, neither of whom has played a single match this term.

Speaking on the Iñaki Angulo channel on YouTube, Martín said: "Mourinho will not allow Endrick to leave, he will not let him go. The only two players he might allow to leave in the winter transfer window are Mendy and Raúl Asencio".

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He was addressing the situation of Endrick, who has played just 141 minutes this season. Defensa Central, citing the Spanish journalist, reported that Asencio and Mendy fall outside the Portuguese coach's plans right now.

Mourinho left the French full-back out of Real Madrid's Champions League squad, handing his spot to Sergio Martínez, the young talent signed from Racing Santander at the end of August. The midfielder has yet to feature for the first team.