Desperate move! Barcelona fans planning Lionel Messi TRIBUTE during Copa del Rey Clasico clash amid return rumours

Barcelona fans are planning to chant Lionel Messi's name during the 10th minute of the Copa del Rey Clasico against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Fans will chant Messi's name during Clasico

Barcelona negotiating to bring him back

Blaugrana lead 1-0 on aggregate in semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine has been linked with a return to Camp Nou amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Paris Saint-Germain, with the club publicly admitting that they are discussing a potential free signing. It's news that has sparked excitement among Barcelona fans, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana supporters are attempting to quite literally call their former No.10 back to Catalonia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's name was chanted around the famous stadium on March 26 ahead of the Gerard Pique-sponsored Kings League final. A number of former and current Barcelona players have encouraged the Argentine to return to Barcelona for presumably the last big contract of his career.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are trying to hold on to Messi, and have presented him with a contract extension. However, the verbal agreement the two parties reached four months ago has been rescinded. He also has a massive offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on the table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday night. The Blaugrana hold a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the clash.